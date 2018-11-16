Orioles hire Mike Elias from Astros as executive VP, GM

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2014, file photo, Houston Astros manager Bo Porter, left, and scouting director Mike Elias stand during a spring training baseball workout in Viera, Fla. Elias has been hired to rebuild the Baltimore Orioles, who traded many of their star players last season before finishing with the worst record in the majors. He comes to Baltimore after working as scouting director and assistant general manager in Houston, where he helped transform a last-place team into 2017 World Series champions. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo