Dodgers inch closer to Rockies after 4-2 win

DENVER – Clayton Kershaw laced the ball into the outfield, and into the deepest part of the outfield. Just beyond the fence, in right-center, the forest gives way to the visiting bullpen.
This is triples alley. And, had Kershaw been a position player, he would have had himself a triple.
He appeared to think about it. He made the wise call, though, stopping at second. He did not need to risk an injury by taking the extra base. He needed to pitch, and keep pitching, in a place that has not treated him and his fellow pitchers kindly.
In a weekend in which the Dodgers are playing for first place, and playing without closer Kenley Jansen, they needed every out they could get from Kershaw.
He got the double. He got through the sixth inning. He got a lead to the bullpen.
And, with Jansen watching from home, a collection of arms made the lead hold up. Yasiel Puig drove in one run with the Dodgers' longest home run of the season for one run, drove in another with a two-out single, and the Dodgers sweated their way to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers moved within one-half game of the first-place Rockies in the National League West.
The Rockies collected 10 hits, but none from either leadoff man Charlie Blackmon or MVP candidate Nolan Arenado.
Coors Field wears down even the best of pitchers. By the time the Rockies got Kershaw out of the game, they had used five of their own pitchers.
And, by the time the Rockies had run out of innings, they had brought the tying run to the plate in all three innings against the Dodgers bullpen.
The Dodgers needed five pitchers to get the final nine outs. Kershaw got the first 18. Kenta Maeda got a two-out save, striking out Arenado for the final out.
In 18 starts against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw has given up 22 earned runs. In 21 starts against the Rockies at Coors Field, he has given up 64 earned runs.
He is a painter now. His fastball did not top 91 mph on Friday. He uses his slider so often, with similar velocity, that opposing batters and scoreboard operators can confuse one with the other.
But this is a results business, and he gets results. The Dodgers juggled their starting rotation so Kershaw would face the Rockies this weekend, and he delivered: six innings, six hits, two runs, one walk, seven strikeouts.
His earned-run average is 2.42 overall, 2.04 since the All-Star break. His strikeout to walk ratio since the break: 56 strikeouts, four walks. In an era where five innings is considered a satisfactory start, Kershaw has pitched at least six innings in 12 consecutive starts.
The Dodgers struck in the first inning, on a single by Manny Machado and a double by Cody Bellinger. The teams traded solo home runs in the second inning – Puig for the Dodgers, for 463 feet, and Matt Holliday for the Rockies – and the Dodgers added two unearned runs in the fourth, on two walks, a throwing error by Gold Glove third baseman Arenado, and a single by Puig.
The Dodgers did not play particularly well. They had two hits in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position.
They ran themselves out of two innings: the fifth, when Puig was caught stealing to end the inning with Kershaw at bat, and the seventh, when they had runners on first and third with one out and put up a strikeout and caught stealing.
