Laureano leads A’s to win over Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A's need a few things to break their way if they hope to catch the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. With no head-to-head meetings left between the two teams, Oakland only controls so much.
So the A's need to beat the teams they're supposed to beat, like the last-place Texas Rangers.
They took care of business Friday, as Ramon Laureano hit two solo home runs – including one to lead off the game – and Marcus Semien added a two-run shot to help give the A's an 8-3 win over the Rangers before a crowd of 15,572 at the Coliseum.
Four batters after Semien hit his 12th home run of the year, Matt Chapman singled to center to score two more runs and give the A's a 5-0 lead. Laureano's second home run not only put the A's up 6-2 in the sixth, but added a rather unique feather to his cap.
Laureano, who also hit two homers against Texas on Aug. 20, is the first player in A's history to have two multi-home runs games within the first 30 games of his major league career. He has five for the season.
Only two other A's have had two multi-home run games within the first 50 games of their big league careers: Jose Canseco had two in his first 42 games, and Mark McGwire had two by his 43rd game.
Liam Hendriks started for the A's in another 'bullpenning' game, which basically went according to plan.
Chris Bassitt allowed a two-run homer to Joey Gallo in the fourth, one of eight Rangers hits A's relievers allowed. Yusmeiro Petit, Fernando Rodney, Ryan Buchter, Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinen also pitched for Oakland, with Petit getting the win.
After the A's series with the Rangers concludes Sunday, only six of the A's remaining 18 games are against teams with records above .500.
Oakland will need to be nearly perfect if it hopes to catch Houston, which won its sixth straight Friday, beating Boston 6-3. The Astros remained 31/2 games up on the A's.
The A's were tied with Houston for first place on Aug. 21, but went a respectable 12-8 in their stretch of 20 straight games from Aug. 17 to Wednesday when they beat the New York Yankees 8-2.
The winning record allowed the A's to increase their lead over Seattle for the second AL Wild Card spot from 21/2 to 51/2 games.
"You always think you can win a game or two more whether it's a road trip or any extended stretch," A's manager Bob Melvin said Friday afternoon. "But when push comes to shove, I think we came through it pretty well."
Hendriks made his third straight start in the A's bullpenning experiment, throwing 20 pitches and allowing one walk in one inning.
"It's different," said Hendriks, who made 34 starts from 2011-2014 with Minnesota, Toronto and Kansas City. "I don't have my pregame routine. I've been built to throw almost every day. Now it's just trying to find a good blend of being prepared but also getting prepared in case anything happens.
"It's weird. It's like I'm a hybrid right now. Ready to pitch at the start of the game and ready to pitch at the end of the game."
Brett Anderson will pitch in a simulated game Saturday and if all goes well, could start for the A's at some point during next week's six-game road trip through Baltimore and Tampa Bay, Melvin said.
Even if Anderson comes back to pitch on the road trip, could the A's continue to use relievers, namely Hendriks, to start games?
"It just depends on which days we want to do that," Melvin said. "We haven't really thought about if he comes back, whether or not we do it ahead of him. So, we'll see."
–The odds of Sean Manaea pitching again this season remain bleak and Andrew Triggs is being shut down for the foreseeable future.
Manaea's been on the disabled list since Aug. 26 with a left shoulder impingement. Melvin said Manaea's injury hasn't improved enough to for him to start throwing again, and with just 20 games left in the regular season after Friday, time is an enemy.
"He's going to have a tough time coming back," Melvin said.
Triggs threw 34 pitches over 1 2/3 innings for Single-A Stockton against Visalia on Wednesday. But Melvin said Triggs, on the DL with right arm nerve irritation since May 18, started "to get some symptoms like he did before, so we'll have to shut him down and figure out where we go from there, too."
While it was unlikely that Triggs could start for the A's again this season, he could have come back to be another option in the bullpen. Triggs was 3-1 with a 5.23 ERA in nine starts before he landed on the DL.
