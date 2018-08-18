Indians retire Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25

Former Cleveland Indians and Hall of Famer Jim Thome waves to fans before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Cleveland. The club’s career home run leader, Thome was honored during a ceremony Saturday. Thome belted 337 of his 612 career homers during two stints with the Indians and his powerful swing helped the club rise from perennial laughingstock to one of baseball’s best teams in the 1990s. Tony Dejak AP Photo