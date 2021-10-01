LIVE UPDATES: Track high school football scores and highlights from across Middle GA

High school football in Middle Georgia is entering Week 7 on the schedule and the region races are starting to take shape.

One of the biggest matchups on the docket is Howard hosting West Laurens. The Huskies enter play with a 2-1 record with their game against Northside being canceled due to COVID-19.

Howard will take on a West Laurens team that has played in five games but currently has a 2-3 record. Each team is 0-1 in region play and needs a win to put themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot.

