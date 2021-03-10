Baldwin clinches 4A state championship with go-ahead basket in the final seconds

Baldwin is the top team in 4A basketball for first time in 40 years after William Freeman hit the go-ahead basket with 3.8 seconds left to give the Braves a 54-53 win over Fayette County.

The Braves got down early as Fayette County jumped out to a 7-3 lead behind Terry Brown, as he scored five of the Tigers’ first seven points. Baldwin would briefly take the lead on a 3-pointer from Lataeveon Roach but ended the first quarter trailing 13-12.

Roach continued his hot shooting in the second quarter as he paced the Braves with nine points in the first half. William Freeman sparked a 12-2 run with a deep 3-pointer as Baldwin County grabbed the lead. Freeman scored all eight of his first-half points during the run. The Braves carried a 28-25 lead into the half as the teams traded baskets down the stretch.

Fayette County led in most of the major statistical categories including rebounds, free throws and assists. But the Braves forced 12 turnovers in the first half, which proved to be the biggest difference heading into the break.

Coming out of the half, the two teams battled back and forth but at the end of the third, the margin remained at three for Baldwin with a 43-40 lead. Neither team could get on a big run in the third quarter. Baldwin’s Rudolph Satcher lead the Braves with six points in the quarter.

Fayette County came into the fourth quarter down but quickly took the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers. The Braves answered back with one of their own from Satcher to draw within one in the final five minutes of the game.

The Tigers went on 14-3 run from the 2:45 mark of the third quarter to the 3:42 mark in the fourth to take control of the game.

But the Braves would not go away down the stretch as they cut the lead to one with less than three to play on William Freeman’s layup and a Satcher free throw.

Freeman drained the winning shot with 3.8 seconds left to give Baldwin the lead for good. Fayette County missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Three Stars

William Freeman, Baldwin guard: The game-winning shot was his biggest contribution but he also tied with Satcher with the most points on the team with 12. Freeman has been the guy that Baldwin head coach Anthony Webb has leaned on in clutch time this season and once again called his number. Freeman’s ability to knock down the big shots proved to be the biggest reason the Braves are taking the title back to Baldwin County.

Rudolph Satcher, Baldwin guard: Satcher only made 4 of 12 from the field but each basket seemed to be at a key moment in the game. He also hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and paced the Braves with 12 points.

Tariq Mumphery, Fayette County guard: Each time the Tigers needed a big shot, Mumphery was there to hit it. He went 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point line and was second on the team with 11 points but was the most efficient on jump shots for Fayette County.

Quotes

“This is how you cap it off in the state championship game on pretty much the last shot of the game. You couldn’t ask for a better ending.” — Coach Anthony Webb on capping off an undefeated season with a title.

“It just epitomizes how hard these guys work. They have been doing this all season long. It is just remarkable for it to end like this.” — Webb on bringing a title back to Baldwin County.

“I have been thinking about that play and the last few games I’ve put it in William’s hands. I told him once he came of the pick he could drive it and pull up and shoot it and he did it. He didn’t disappoint.” — Webb on the game-winning shot.