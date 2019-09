High School Sports Warner Robins Demons still undefeated in week 4 of high school football September 13, 2019 11:05 PM

The Warner Robins Demons remained undefeated in week 4 of the 2019 high school football season. The Demons won 37-14 over the Baldwin Braves Sept. 13, 2019. Head coach Marquis Westbrook reacts to the win.