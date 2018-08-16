Only one Bibb County team has beaten Westside in football. They face off again Friday

Make no mistake about it.
To fans, players and alumni of Southwest and Westside, the will to win is pretty high when these two schools meet, regardless if its football, basketball or even marching band competitions. It’s not much different than when the longer established Macon schools such as Central and Northeast face off on the field of play.
With some coaches spending part of their careers at both places, not to mention players from both sides having known each other growing up, Southwest and Westside epitomize the phrase “friendly rivalry.”
“At the end of the day, we’re all from Macon. We all root for our team, but if our team gets put out of the playoffs and that kind of stuff, we need to support each other,” Westside head coach Spoon Risper said. “At the end of the day, let’s give people something good to talk about in Macon.”
The series between the two teams has been a bit more of rivalry the past two years. Until two years ago, no Bibb County public school team had ever beaten Westside in football. Since then, Southwest has accomplished the feat not once but twice.
The two teams play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson Stadium.
“Anytime you beat a program like Westside that is rich in tradition, it’s a big deal. I was there for seven years with (Coach Risper). He’s done a great job over there,” Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree said. “We want to get to where they are. We kind of cheat from them. Everything I learned from them, I brought to Southwest — the weight room, how they warm up. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. We’ve just trying to copycat those guys.”
If you ask Westside, it still in a way claims Dupree, given his history there as an assistant. An image depicting past assistants of former Westside head coach Robert Davis is in the Seminoles fieldhouse and features both Dupree and Risper.
“Coach Dupree, he’ll always be Westside in my eyes,” Risper said.
For coaches on both sides of this rivalry, there’s a strong sense of keeping emotions in perspective. For as much as the Patriots and Seminoles will be playing for a win on Friday, the level of respect for each one also burns bright.
“On Friday night, when we play each other, we kind of hate each other on Friday nights, and there’s a lot of testosterone,” Risper said. “But at the end of the day, once the game is over, we shake each other’s hands, and the players see that going on, and all the players are mingling and talking to each other.”
