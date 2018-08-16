A look at this year’s Howard Huskies football team

Former Howard football coach Barney Hester hopes to improve curb appeal, provide athletes a great experience as new Bibb County athletic director. Hester says he will miss Friday nights but is excited about becoming athletic director.
Mercer Bears women's basketball head coach Susie Gardner finishes cutting down a net after her team beat East Tennessee State on Saturday to end the regular season with a 14-0 conference record and the SoCon regular-season title.
Mary Persons head coach Greg Nix has high expectations for Bulldogs as the state playoffs start. The Bulldogs aren't looking past their first round opponent Saturday but have elite 8 goal in their sights.
Peach County head coach Chad Campbell talks to the media after the Trojans' 10-6 loss to Calhoun in the GHSA AAA State Championship game Friday in Atlanta. An official called what looked like a complete pass to receiver Noah Whittington incomplete