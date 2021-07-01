Golf

DeChambeau switches caddie on eve of Rocket Mortgage Classic

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

DETROIT

Bryson DeChambeau is defending his Rocket Mortgage Classic title with a new caddie.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion and Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways, according to Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, who manages DeChambeau.

“There is never a good time for a player-caddie separation," Falkoff acknowledged on Thursday before DeChambeau began the first round.

Falkoff said the decision was made Wednesday, adding Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin will be DeChambeau's caddie this week.

DeChambeau, No. 6 in the world ranking, is trying to win a PGA Tour event in consecutive years for the first time at Detroit Golf Club. He had a chance two weeks ago to repeat at the U.S. Open, but went from leading the major with nine holes left to faltering and finishing in a tie for 26th.

  Comments  

News

British Open winner earning $2M-plus for first time

July 01, 2021 1:25 PM

Golf

Defending RMC champ Bryson DeChambeau aims to outmuscle strong field, Detroit Golf Club again

Golf

Patrick Reed salutes work of superintendent, crew to offset deluge of wet weather at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service