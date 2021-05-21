Torrey Pines bustling with activity four weeks before hosting 2021 U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Connolly's drive on the 17th hole of Torrey Pines South Course found the rough Tuesday afternoon.

The rough already is thick — several search parties were evident during a brief midweek tour of Torrey — but with the 2021 U.S. Open now four weeks away, it will grow and gain height as well.

The grass that grabbed Connolly's ball wasn't the golfer's biggest concern when he walked up to assess the situation for his second shot.

"I blew my drive right and the bleachers were right in my way," Connolly said. "I never played a course with bleachers on it."

For the next 2 1/2 weeks, until Torrey South closes to the public after play June 6, the hazards will not be limited to sand and water.

There are dozens of workers on the property, some crisscrossing the course with equipment and materials loaded in carts and trucks or on forklifts, while others saw and hammer and bolt things into place to create infrastructure for the event that returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since the epic 2008 U.S. Open won by Tiger Woods.

Bleachers are under construction around several greens, most notably on the 8th, 13th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes.

There also are TV wells adjacent to most of the greens.

A platform constructed among the trees off the seventh fairway is representative of the structures that will be used for hospitality/dining that still will require social distancing.

The acreage on the North Course, which was closed the last week of April, will be put to a variety of uses, just as it was in 2008.

The fairways on Nos. 1 and 18 will be converted to a driving range. The player complex, media center, hospitality structures and other tents also will be located on the North, the northeast corner of which will be used for parking.

The merchandise tent being constructed on the fairway of No. 10 North will take up 10,000 square feet. That's sizeable, but dwarfed by the massive Big Top (42,000 square feet) that occupied the space in 2008.

All of the activity made it evident that an event of some importance is coming.

This was in contrast to the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, played without fans in January, which had few of the telltale signs that a major professional event was being staged.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented fans from attending the Farmers.

Those restrictions have been relaxed over the past four months. The U.S. Open will allow spectators, though it will be a fraction of the record 295,000 who attended the 2008 event.

How many? That's a good — and fluid — question.

"It's going to be a moving target," USGA chief branding officer Craig Annis said during a visit to Torrey Pines three weeks ago. "As the state starts to open up, we're going to do our best to accommodate even more fans. ...

"We're not a stadium, so we don't have designated seats. At some point, even if we're able to have thousands and thousands of fans, there will be a set number that we think we'll be able to accommodate safely, which will be important to us.

"It's finding that sweet spot of accessibility and safety and that's where we'll land. We don't know where that number is, but we're excited to have fans."

The USGA has emphasized that anyone attending the event will be required to show proof that they either have been vaccinated or received a recent negative test.

Last month, a USGA official estimated that 4,000 to 4,500 fans — as well as 3,000 workers — would be allowed on the grounds each day.

The USGA originally sold tickets to the event last September when it was anticipated the country would be through the pandemic enough to accommodate a larger crowd.

When it was determined that wouldn't be the case, refunds were issued and fans were reticketed.

New tickets went on sale April 26. They sold out in 40 minutes.

Last week, additional tickets were made available. Emails were sent out to USGA members who were offered the opportunity to purchase two tickets for one day of the event.

The most recent estimate is that crowds approaching 10,000 a day will be allowed in.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom planning to allow the state to be fully reopened on June 15, two days before the U.S. Open begins, there is a chance even more fans could be accommodated.

Some optimism was shared on the course this week — both a golfer and a Torrey Pines employee used the phrase "open the floodgates" — that San Diegans will get a shot at some tickets as the event draws near.

What "floodgates" translates to is open for interpretation.

A USGA official did not immediately return a call for comment.

With the state continuing its downward trend in coronavirus cases, perhaps there will be more fans — and bleachers — on the course.

Connolly thought it was enough to contend with the bleachers that stretched nearly 100 yards on the 17th hole.

"I blocked them out and went right over them," he said. "I was worried about hitting some of those workers, but I blocked it all out and somehow stuck it 10 feet from the pin."

Connolly's birdie putt missed the mark, so he settled for a par. It didn't diminish the experience.

Connolly, who was playing with Bobby King, a buddy from Dallas, was overwhelmed by the surroundings.

As he walked along the 18th fairway, Connolly said, "This is what heaven looks like, I'm pretty sure. ... I've got to remember each of these holes, so that when they're playing (the Open) I can just put myself in their place."