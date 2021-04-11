Hideki Matsuyama makes history, becoming first Japanese player to win Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama secured a spot in golf history Sunday, winning the Masters and becoming the first of his countrymen to collect a major championship.

Despite three bogeys in five holes down the stretch, Matsuyama steadied himself and shot a one-over-par 73 to secure a one-stroke victory at Augusta National, a win witnessed live by smaller galleries amid COVID-19 restrictions.

There was some drama on the 18th hole, after Matsuyama’s approach landed in the greenside bunker. He calmly blasted out of the sand, missed the putt, then tapped in for the win.

Newcomer Will Zalatoris, making his Masters debut, made a long par putt on 18 for a two-under 70. He finished every round under par and finished alone in second at nine under.

Matsuyama, 29, paved his path with a spectacular Saturday in which he built a four-shot lead on the field by playing the final eight holes in six under par.