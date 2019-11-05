Golf Glance

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Phoenix.

Course: Phoenix CC. Yardage: 6,763. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $440,000.

Defending champion: Vijay Singh.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship.

Notes: The top 36 players advance to the Charles Schwab Cup finale, with the leading five players — Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Retief Goosen — having a mathematical chance to win the cup. ... McCarron and Kelly only need to win the tournament. Neither has won a Charles Schwab Cup. ... Montgomerie has won all three of his playoffs on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Langer has won the Schwab Cup four of the last five years. ... Tommy Tolles was 59th in the standings when the postseason began. He was runner-up in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and tied for third last week, moving all the way up No. 23. ... David MacKenzie played his way into the final event with a 69 to move up to No. 35. ... Duffy Waldorf and Tom Pernice Jr. fell out of the top 36 last week at Sherwood Country Club. ... McCarron has not won since June, and he has only two top 10s in his last six tournaments.

Next week: End of season.

EUROPEAN TOUR

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

Site: Antalya, Turkey.

Course: The Montgomerie Maxx Royal. Yardage: 7,133. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million.

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

Race to Dubai leader: Bernd Wiesberger.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the HSBC Champions.

Notes: This starts the European Tour's postseason, with three final events for the Race to Dubai. ... The prize money increases during the postseason to $2 million for the winner of the Turkish Airlines Open, $2.5 million for the Nedbank Challenge and $3 million for the DP World Tour Championship. ... Rory McIlroy moved from No. 33 to No. 5 in the Race to Dubai with his victory in the HSBC Champions. He is not playing again until the finale in Dubai. ... Justin Rose has won the Turkish Airlines Open the last two years. He will try to become the first European Tour member to win the same tournament three straight times since Colin Montgomerie in the Volvo PGA Championship (1998-2000). .... Five of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai are not playing in Turkey — Jon Rahm, McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen and Tommy Fleetwood. ... Patrick Reed is in the field. He moved to No. 32 last week. ... C.T. Pan and Padraig Harrington are in the field among the four sponsor exemptions. ... Brooks Koepka won his first European Tour event in Turkey five years ago.

Next week: Nedbank Challenge.

LPGA TOUR

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Shiga, Japan.

Course: Seta GC. Yardage: 6,608. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $225,000.

Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA.

Notes: This is the final event for the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. ... Stacy Lewis is at No. 60 in the standings. ... Nelly Korda went to No. 3 in the women's world ranking, making her the highest-ranked American in women's golf. ... It's the second time this year she has moved passed Lexi Thompson. ... Thompson is making her only start during the fall Asian swing's four tournaments. ... Korda, Thompson and Danielle Kang give Americans three players among the top 10 in the women's world ranking. ... Annika Sorenstam won the tournament five straight times. ... The tournament is 54 holes. ... Nasa Hataoka has won twice and finished seventh in her last three starts on the Japan LPGA. ... The tournament dates to 1992 with Betsy King as the inaugural winner.

Next tournament: CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 21-24.

PGA TOUR

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the HSBC Champions and Brendon Todd won the Bermuda Championship.

Next week: Mayakoba Classic.

FedEx Cup leader: Lanto Griffin.

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Challenge Tour Grand Final, Alcanada GC, Mallorca, Spain. Defending champion: Adri Arnaus. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Japan Golf Tour: Heiwa PGM Championship, PGM Golf Resort, Okinawa, Japan. Defending champion: Shaun Norris. Online: www.jgto.org

Asian Tour: Thailand Open, Thai CC, Chachoengsao, Thailand. Defending champion: Panuphol Pittayarat. Online: www.asiantour.com

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Argentina Classic, Chapelco GC, Neuquen, Argentina. Defending champion: Clodomiro Carranza. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Korean LPGA: ADT CAPS Championship, Woo Jeong Hills GC, Cheonan, South Korea. Defending champion: Min Ji Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr