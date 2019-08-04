‘Smiling Cinderella’ wins Women’s British Open

Japan's Hinako Shibuno reacts as she holds the trophy as she celebrates after winning the Women's British Open golf championship at Woburn Gold Club near near Milton Keynes, England, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. AP Photo

Hinako Shibuno of Japan won the Women's British Open on Sunday in her major championship debut, holing an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory over Lizette Salas.

The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who was making her LPGA Tour debut, birdied five of the final nine holes for a 4-under 68 and an 18-under 270 total at Woburn Golf Club.

Largely unknown before the championship, Shibuno — nicknamed "Smiling Cinderella" — started the round with a two-stroke lead, but lost it with a double bogey on the par-4 third. She birdied Nos. 5 and 7 before a bogey on the eighth.

She birdied Nos. 10-12, all par 4s, added another on the par-5 15th and closed with the winner on the par-4 18th.

Salas finished with a 65.

Jin Young Ko, who was seeking her third major title of the year after winning the Evian Championship last week in France, was two shots back after a bogey-free 66. Morgan Pressel (67) was fourth at 15 under.

___

PGA TOUR

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title, shooting an 8-under 62 for a one-stroke victory.

Poston tied Henrik Stenson's 2-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258. He became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse.

The native North Carolinian began his round three strokes back, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, then finished with three straight pars to earn $1,116,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points at the regular-season finale.

Webb Simpson was at 21 under after a 65. Byeong Hun An, who held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, three-putted the 18th for a bogey and a 67 to finish two shots back. Trying to force a playoff with a birdie, he nearly holed a 60-footer but had it run well past.

Poston, a former Western Carolina golfer playing a 100-mile drive from his hometown of Hickory, became the third player in 11 years with strong local ties to win at Sedgefield Country Club. He joined 2008 winner Carl Petterson — a Swede who grew up in Greensboro — and 2011 champion Simpson, a Raleigh native who played college golf at Wake Forest.

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Zac Blair won the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae to wrap up a PGA Tour card for next season.

Blair closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Brandon Crick. Blair jumped from 31st to 10th in the standings, with the top 25 after the regular-season finale next week earning PGA Tour cards.

The 28-year-old former BYU player finished at 17-under 263 for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Crick shot a 68. He went from 155th to 62nd in the season standings.

Maverick McNealy (69) was third at 15 under. He also locked up a tour card, going from 28th to 20th.

___

OTHER TOURS

José-Filipe Lima rallied to win the Challenge Tour's Vierumaki Finnish Challenge. Five strokes down entering the final round, the 37-year-old Portuguese player closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 14 under. South Africa's Bryce Easton (71) was a stroke back. .... Canadian Taylor Pendrith won the Mackenzie Tour's Edmonton Championship. He closed with a 9-under 62 to finish at 17 under. Lorens Chan was second, three shots back after a 65. .... Ruan Conradie won the Royal Swazi Sun Challenge for his first Sunshine Tour. Conradie closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 18 under, a stroke ahead of fellow South Africans Paul Boshoff (63), Anthony Michael (64) and Jaco van Zyl (65). Conradie opened the event with a 61. ... Phillip Price of Wales won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at London Golf Club for his second Staysure Tour title in three years. He finished with a 5-under 67, making an eagle on the par-5 16th, to reach 17 under. Michael Campbell (67), Peter Lonard (69) and James Kingston (70) tied for second, a stroke back. ... Misuzu Narita won the Japan LPGA's Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies. She closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory, finishing at 11 under. ... Christa Johnson won the Janesville Senior LPGA Pro-Am for her fifth Legends Tour title and first since 2011. She shot consecutive 2-under 71s for a one-stroke victory over Pat Hurst.