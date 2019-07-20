Helped by Trump’s putting advice, Herman leads Barbasol

Jim Herman hits the ball from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., Friday, July 19, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens

Helped by President Donald Trump's putting advice, Jim Herman had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to maintain a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president's suggestion following a recent round.

"He gave me a good talking to and told me to use a different style if it's not working," Herman said Friday after shooting his second straight 65 to top the leaderboard. "Some great advice, so I appreciate it."

On Saturday, Herman made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth and a 10-footer on the par-5 15th. He also had six birdies to get to 24-under 192 at rain-softened Keene Trace.

Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, the 41-year-old Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title — a victory that followed a friendly round with Trump.

Kelly Kraft was second after a 61. He also eagled the 15th, holing a 65-footer.

Austin Cook (63) and Bill Haas (65) were four strokes back at 20 under.

David Toms, two shots back after a second-round 64, had a 73 to drop into a tie for 32nd at 11 under. The 52-year-old Toms is making his third PGA Tour start of the season.

The winner will receive a spot in the PGA Championship, but not in the Masters.