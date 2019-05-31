Golf
Rain Rally: Higa holds onto US Women’s Open lead after delay
Mamiko Higa of Japan birdied three of her final six holes following a nearly two-hour weather delay to shoot an even-par 71 and maintain a one-shot lead Friday in the suspended second round of the U.S. Women's Open.
A day after shooting a 65 for the lowest debut round in tournament history, Higa was a stroke behind Jessica Korda when thunderstorms and lightning caused play to be suspended at the Country Club of Charleston. When things resumed, Higa rediscovered her first-round touch to regain the lead over Korda at 6 under with a 14-footer on her final hole.
There were 45 players on the course when play was halted due to darkness. They'll finish Saturday before third-round play starts.
Korda shot a 68, her lowest score in 38 career rounds in the major tournament.
American amateur Gina Kim had a 72 to join Celine Boutier of France at 4 under. Boutier has four holes to play.
