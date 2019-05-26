Law shoots 67, completes wire-to-wire LPGA win

Bronte Law tips her ball to the crowd after a birdie on the eighth hole during the final round of the Pure Silk Championship golf tournament at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 26, 2019. AP Photo

Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers Sunday to win the Pure Silk Championship by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour.

The 24-year-old Englishwoman, a former star at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort.

Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and third-round co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.

Law, who came from 10 shots back on the last day to get into a playoff in the LPGA Mediheal Championship three weeks ago in Daly City, California, had managed six straight pars on the back nine before a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th doubled her lead. Two-putt pars on the last two holes capped the victory in her 56th career start.