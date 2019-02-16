Nelly Korda has 3-shot lead into Australian Open’s 4th round

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Karrie Webb, of Australia, watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Lake Zurich, Ill. Webb's bid for a sixth Women's Australian Open title began with a 5-under 67 at The Grange, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, leaving her two strokes behind first-round leaders Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Wei-Ling Hsu. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo