Angel Yin reacts to her putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis. Darron Cummings AP Photo

Salas shoots 62 to tie course record, take Indy LPGA lead

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer

August 16, 2018 08:40 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Lizette Salas matched the Brickyard Crossing record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing the final three holes for a two-stroke lead over fast-starting Angel Yin and Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

Yin birdied eight of the first nine holes in her morning round for a front-nine 8-under 28 — one short of the LPGA Tour's nine-hole record. It matched the third-lowest nine-hole score in relation to par in tour history.

Salas eagled the par-5 second in the afternoon and added three straight birdies on Nos. 4-6. She birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before reeling off three more in a row to close, waiting out a late 77-minute suspension for an approaching storm.

Salas matched the course record set by Mike McCullough in the PGA Tour Champions' 1999 Comfort Classic.

