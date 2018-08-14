Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Greensboro, N.C.
Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,127. Par: 70.
Purse: $6 million. Winner's share: $1,080,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. CBS Sports.
Defending champion: Henrik Stenson.
FedEx Cup leader:
Last week: Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship.
Notes: This is the final event for the top 125 to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Among those on the bubble are Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover and Graeme McDowell. ... Chad Campbell's runner-up finish at the Barracuda Championship moved him to No. 126. ... Stenson, who played last year to make sure he met his minimum tournament requirement, is having to skip his home country Nordea Masters in Sweden to defend his title on the PGA Tour. ... Going into this year, the Wyndham Championship in 2015 had been mentioned frequently as the tournament where Tiger Woods had recorded his last top 10. ... Joaquin Niemann of Chile already has assured PGA Tour membership. He has to win the Wyndham Championship to be a full member and be eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs. ... Davis Love III is playing for the 23rd time. His victory in 2015 at age 51 made him the third-oldest winner on the PGA Tour. ... The field includes Doc Redman and Doug Ghim, the finalists at the U.S. Amateur last year. ... Norman Xiong is playing on a sponsor's exemption. He has yet to make a cut since turning pro. ... Geoff Ogilvy, who made the top 125 last year with his tie for 16th, is not playing. He is outside the top 200.
Next week: The Northern Trust.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION
U.S. AMATEUR
Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.
Course: Pebble Beach GL. Yardage: 7,075. Par: 71.
Television: Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. (FS1); Thursday-Friday, 7-10 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, noon-3 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (FOX).
Defending champion: Doc Redman.
Notes: The winner and runner-up are exempt to the Masters and U.S. Open next year if they remain an amateur, and the winner gets a spot in the British Open. The U.S. Open will be held at Pebble Beach next year. ... This is the fifth time Pebble Beach has hosted the U.S. Amateur. Previous winners were Harrison Johnston in 1929, Skee Riegel in 1947, Jack Nicklaus in 1961 and David Gossett in 1999. ... Nicklaus is the only player to win a U.S. Amateur, PGA Tour event and U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Son Gary is among those who qualified. ... Qualifying for the 64-man portion of match play was Monday and Tuesday at Pebble and Spyglass Hill.
Next year: Pinehurst No. 2.
Online: www.usamateur.com
___
LPGA TOUR
INDY WOMEN IN TECH CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Indianapolis.
Course: Brickyard Cross GC. Yardage: 6,456. Par: 72.
Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.
Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.
Last tournament: Georgia Hall won the Women's British Open.
Notes: Thompson, who won the inaugural tournament, skipped the Women's British Open because she said she needed time to herself after an emotionally draining year. She said she would return to defend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. ... Thompson, who missed a 2-foot putt at the CME Group Tour Championship last year that would have moved her to No. 1 in the world, has not won this year. She now is No. 5 in the world and No. 16 on the LPGA Tour money list. ... Ariya Jutanugarn, the U.S. Women's Open champion and dominant player on the LPGA Tour this year, is in the field. Also playing is So Yeon Ryu, who is No. 2 in the world. ... The field features five of the top six in the world, missing only Inbee Park.
Next week: CP Women's Canadian Open.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
NORDEA MASTERS
Site: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Course: Hills GC. Yardage: 7,169. Par: 71.
Purse: 1.5 million euros. Winner's share: 250,000 euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9-noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Renato Paratore.
Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.
Last week: Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship.
Notes: Local favorite Henrik Stenson is skipping the tournament to defend his title in the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. ... The tournament began in 1991 with Colin Montgomerie holding off a charge from Seve Ballesteros to win by one shot. ... The Nordea Masters for the last several years had been held the week before the U.S. Open. ... Three weeks remain for Europeans to try to earn one of eight automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. The field includes Thorbjorn Olesen, who is one spot out of earning one of the four spots through European Tour earnings. ... Most of the Europeans will be playing in the FedEx Cup, where the focus will be on the world ranking points instead of points earned through European Tour earnings. ... Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer is in the field. ... Among those playing on sponsor's exemptions are Dru Love, the son of Davis Love III; and Anthony Paolucci, who grew up in junior golf competitng with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patrick Rodgers.
Next week: D+D Real Czech Masters.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS OPEN
Site: Endicott, N.Y.
Course: En-Joie GC. Yardage: 6,974. Par: 72.
Purse: $2,050,000. Winner's share: $307,500.
Television: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Scott McCarron.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.
Last tournament: Kenny Perry won the 3M Championship.
Notes: McCarron won last year by one shot over Kevin Sutherland in another battle among two players who grew up in Sacramento, Calif. Sutherland beat him in the final of the Accenture Match Play Championship in 2002. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez extended the streak to seven years of a player winning multiple majors on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the Regions Tradition and the Senior British Open at St. Andrews. ... The tournament previously held the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods made his fourth start as a pro at En-Joie and was three shots off the lead when the final round was washed out by rain. ... Bernhard Langer has gone more than three months without winning. His only victory this year was in Houston the first week in May. ... Kenny Perry, 58, is the only PGA Tour Champions player averaging more than 300 yards off the tee (301.1). ... Sutherland became the first PGA Tour Champions player to shoot 59 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in 2014.
Next week: Boeing Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
WEB.COM TOUR
WINCO FOODS PORTLAND OPEN
Site: North Plains, Ore.
Course: Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow). Yardage: 7,017. Par: 72.
Purse: $800,000. Winner's share: $144,000.
Television: Thursday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Brice Garnett.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Last week: Trevor Cone won the Ellie Mae Classic.
Next week: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Challenge Tour: Northern Ireland Open, Galgorm Castle, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Defending champion: Robin Sciot-Siegrist. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
PGA Tour of Australasia: Northern Territory PGA Championship, Palmerston GC, Palmerston, Australia. Defending champion: Travis Smyth. Online: www.pga.org.au
Mackenzie Tour: Players Club, Southwood Golf & CC, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Defending champion: Kramer Hickok. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Zebula CC, Bela-Bela, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
Staysure Tour: Russan Open, Moscow CC, Moscow. Defending champion: Colin Montgomerie (2014). Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour
Korean Tour: Busan Open, Tong Pine East CC, Yangsan, South Korea. Defending champion: Hongtaek Kim. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, Battle Creek CC, Battle Creek, Mich. Defending champion: Erynne Lee. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: Bogner-MBN Ladies Open, The Star Hue, Yangpyeong, South Korea. Defending champion: Hye Jin Choi. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: CAT Ladies Tournament, Daihakone CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Bo-Mee Lee. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Comments