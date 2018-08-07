Golf Glance

PGA OF AMERICA
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: St. Louis.
Course: Bellerive Country Club. Yardage: 7,316. Par: 70.
Purse: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017). Winner's share: TBA ($1.89 million in 2017).
Television: Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (TNT); Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT), 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Justin Thomas.
Notes: This is the last year for the PGA Championship to be held in August. It moves to May next year. ... The PGA Championship was last held at Bellerive in 1992 when Nick Price won the first of his three majors. ... Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Championship for the first time since 2015, when he missed the cut for the second straight time in a major. ... Woods is the only player to win the PGA in consecutive years — twice— in stroke play. ... Jordan Spieth needs to win the PGA to become the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam. None of the previous five completed it at the PGA Championship. ... Gary Player won the career Grand Slam at Bellerive in 1965 by winning the U.S. Open. ... This is the final event before eight Americans automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team. ... This will be the eighth major Dustin Johnson plays with the No. 1 ranking. ... There will be two players in the field named Zach Johnson. One is a two-time major champion; the other is a club pro from Utah. ... Bellerive was site of the 2008 BMW Championship, won by Camilo Villegas, and the 2001 American Express Championship, which was canceled because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Next year: Bethpage Black on May 16-19.
Online: www.pgachampionship.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
EUROPEAN GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
Site: Gleneagles, Scotland.
Course: PGA Centenary Course. Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72.
Purse: 550,000 euros.
Television: None.
Defending champion: New tournament.
Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.
Last week: Gaganjeet Bhullar won the Fiji International.
Notes: The field features equal numbers of men and women competing for the same prize money. ... Sixteen teams will compete for men's and women's titles, and then they will form four-member mixed teams for another trophy. ... Teams from Britain each have the maximum six teams (three men's teams, three women's teams). ... Laura Davies is in the field after winning the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Chicago Golf Club. She will partner with Georgia Hall. ... This is the second time this year the European Tour has an event featuring men and women. The other was the Golfsixes. ... The PGA Centenary Course is where Europe defeated the U.S. in the 2014 Ryder Cup. The Solheim Cup will be held at Gleneagles next year.
Next week: Nordea Masters.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
WEB.COM TOUR
ELLIE MAE CLASSIC AT TPC STONEBRAE
Site: Hayward, Calif.
Course: TPC Stonebrae. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 70.
Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Martin Piller.
Money leader: Sunjae Im.
Last week: Sepp Straka won the KC Golf Classic.
Next week: Winco Foods Portland Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION
U.S. WOMEN'S AMATEUR
Site:Kingston Springs, Tenn.
Course: The Golf Club of Tennessee. Yarage: 6,275. Par: 71.
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (FS1).
Defending champion: Sophia Schubert.
Notes: Schubert, 21, last year became the first player older than 19 to win the U.S. Women's Amateur in nine years. ... The winner is exempt into the U.S. Women's Open next year as long as she remains an amateur. ... The U.S. Women's Amateur is one of the three original USGA championships, first played in 1895. ... Glenna Collett Vare holds the record with six titles. ... The field includes NCAA Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest and Albane Valenzuela of Stanford, the runner-up last year.
Next year: Old Waverly GC, West Point, Miss.
Online: www.usga.org
___
PGA TOUR
Last week: Justin Thomas won the Bridgestone Invitational and Andrew Putnam won the Barracuda Championship.
Next week: Wyndham Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Georgia Hall won the Women's British Open.
Next week: Indy Women in Tech Championship.
Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Kenny Perry won the 3M Championship.
Next week: Dick's Sporting Goods Classic
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Asian Tour: Take Solutions Masters, Karnataka Golf Association GC, Bengaluru, India. Defending champion: Poom Saksansin. Online: www.asiantour.com
Challenge Tour: Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, Vierumaki Resort, Vierumaki, Finland. Defending champion: Paul Howard. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
Mackenzie Tour: ATB Financial Classic, Country Hills GC, Calgary, Alberta. Defending champion: Chase Wright. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
Sunshine Tour: Sun Carnival City Challenge, Ebotse Links, Benoni, South Africa. Defending champion: Jbe Kruger. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: PHC Classic, Brown Deer Park GC, Milwaukee. Defending champion: Brittany Marchand. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: Jeju Samdasso Masters, Ora CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament, Karuizawa 72 Golf North Course, Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Mamkiko Higa. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
