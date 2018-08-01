Jutanugarn adapting to links ahead of Women’s British Open

In this Sunday, July 29, 2018 photo, Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn putts on the 16th green during day four of the 2018 Women’s Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club, in East Lothian, Scotland. Jutanugarn is coming round reluctantly to the quirky nature of links golf and that makes the world’s No. 1 player an even more dangerous prospect heading into the Women’s British Open this week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Jane Barlow AP