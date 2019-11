UGA Basketball UGA women’s basketball head coach highlights key players in first win of the season November 07, 2019 10:55 PM

Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor spoke with media Nov. 7, 2019 following the team's 80-65 win over the Kennesaw Owls at Stegeman Coliseum. Taylor highlighted the contributions of Gabby Connally and Maya Caldwell.