UGA Basketball NCAA transfer waiver denials a ‘head-scratcher,’ UGA women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor says November 05, 2019 02:33 PM

Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor said transfer waivers for Mikayla Coombs and Shaniya Jones were denied by the NCAA. Georgia will appeal Coombs' decision and hopes for a verdict soon. Taylor provided more insight on Nov. 5, 2019.