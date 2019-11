Bulldogs Beat How Rodrigo Blankenship found out he’s now Georgia’s all-time leading scorer in school history November 23, 2019 08:05 PM

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is now the school's all-time leading scorer following a 19-13 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Blankenship scored four points in Saturday's win and said he heard the news after the game from coach Kirby Smart.