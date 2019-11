Bulldogs Beat Georgia head coach Kirby Smart breaks down 19-13 win over Texas A&M November 23, 2019 07:44 PM

The Georgia Bulldogs won 19-13 over the Texas A&M Aggies in the last home game of the season at Sanford Stadium. Head coach Kirby Smart praised kicker Rodrigo Blankenship's hard work in the game and throughout his career starting as a walk-on.