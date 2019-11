Bulldogs Beat ‘We need a game like this,’ Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor says after win over Mercer November 21, 2019 11:30 PM

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs won 76-60 over the Mercer Bears Nov. 21 in Stegeman Coliseum. After the game, head coach Joni Taylor expressed frustration with turnovers and reflected on what in-state rival games like this mean for the team.