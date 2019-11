Bulldogs Beat UGA’s Kirby Smart sends thoughts, prayers to injured photographer following Auburn game November 16, 2019 08:28 PM

The Georgia Bulldogs won 21-14 over the Auburn Tigers Nov. 16, 2019, and clinched the SEC East title in Auburn, Ala. Head coach Kirby Smart gave his thoughts and prayers to Chamberlain Smith, a UGA photographer injured on the sidelines.