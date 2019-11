Bulldogs Beat Georgia readying for tough, experienced Auburn defense, head coach Kirby Smart says November 11, 2019 05:06 PM

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with media Nov. 11, 2019, about Saturday's matchup against the Auburn Tigers. Auburn's defense carries a lot of experience and presents a "huge challenge," Smart said. Kickoff is at 3:30 EST Nov. 16.