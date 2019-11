Bulldogs Beat ‘Our kids were resilient today.’ UGA’s Kirby Smart reacts to win over Florida Gators November 02, 2019 08:13 PM

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with media Nov. 2, 2019, following a 24-17 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. Smart said coaches preached three things leading up to Saturday: composure, discipline and physicality.