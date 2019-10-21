Former Hurricanes coach Mark Richt says he’s ‘doing fine’ after suffering heart attack

Former University of Miami football coach Mark Richt, 59, posted on Twitter late Monday morning that he suffered a heart attack, but is “doing fine.”

Now a college football analyst for the ACC Network, Richt spent three seasons leading his alma mater before retiring December 30, 2018.

“I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine,” Richt tweeted. “As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”

Richt, who previously coached at Georgia, guided the Hurricanes to a No. 2 ranking and Orange Bowl appearance during his three-year tenure in Coral Gables, where current Miami head coach Manny Diaz served as his defensive coordinator.

“The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer,” Richt wrote in a prepared statement about his retirement, the Miami Herald reported. This was my decision. The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.”

During the ACC Media Days this past summer, Richt told the Herald, “his health had taken a toll from the stress and pace of coaching at Miami and trying to make the Canes great again.

‘How I was treating my body wasn’t good, wasn’t healthy for me. I just felt like I needed to stop.’’’

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.