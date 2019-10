Bulldogs Beat Bulldogs ‘bounced back’ after tough Tennessee battle, head coach Kirby Smart says October 06, 2019 12:06 AM

University of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with media Oct. 5, 2019, following UGA's 43-14 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Smart also complimented quarterback Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs fans who showed up in Knoxville.