Bulldogs Beat ‘This is why you come to UGA.’ Kirby Smart speaks after 23-17 win over Notre Dame September 22, 2019 01:09 AM

University of Georgia Bulldogs won 23-17 over Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke on his team's passion and hustle following the game, and complimented D'Andre Swift and Jake Fromm.