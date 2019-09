Bulldogs Beat UGA’s Kirby Smart talks Dooley, slow start and Stetson Bennett after win over Murray September 07, 2019 09:08 PM

University of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with media after a 63-17 win over the Murray State Racers. Smart talked about the significance of Vince Dooley in his life and the importance of Stetson Bennett getting playing time.