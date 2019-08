Bulldogs Beat Georgia QB Jake Fromm talks about pros and cons of facing SEC opponent as season opener August 29, 2019 11:58 AM

University of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to media Aug. 26, 2019, as the team prepares to take on SEC opponent Vanderbilt in Nashville. Fromm said he's spent a lot of time in preseason camp learning how to take care of his body.