Bulldogs Beat UGA’s Kirby Smart talks to media for last time before opening 2019 season at Vanderbilt August 27, 2019 07:04 PM

University of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to media for the final time before his team takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open the 2019-2020 season. Smart said he's excited to get a look at the team in game-mode.