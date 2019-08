Bulldogs Beat Head coach Kirby Smart: UGA’s second scrimmage more ‘explosive,’ competitive August 17, 2019 04:19 PM

University of Georgia Bulldogs had its second scrimmage of the preseason on Aug. 17, 2019. Compared to the first scrimmage, head coach Kirby Smart said players were energetic and spirited. UGA kicks off Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt.