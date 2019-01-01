Saints’ Benjamin Watson reflects on Georgia career during week of NFL retirement

Benjamin Watson sat down at the FCA Sugar Bowl Breakfast early Friday morning and instantly had a flashback to his past.
He was watching a highlight video of Georgia’s football season as he sat next to his wife, Kirsten Watson, to kick off a series of events prior to Georgia facing Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He will also be an honorary captain for the coin toss on Tuesday night with his teammate and Texas alum, Alex Okafor.
“I still get chills,” Watson said. “I’ll watch games and hear the little bugle play (in reference to “The Battle Hymn of the Bulldog Nation”). There are those memories that stick with you.”
It’s a week that comes full circle for Watson, a 15-year NFL veteran and three-year Georgia player. A day before celebrating the Bulldogs’ appearance in New Orleans, Watson had his own moment: announcing his retirement from the NFL after a career with five different teams, including two stints with the Saints at his final stop.
Before the season started, Watson had an inkling this season would be his last. He returned to New Orleans after a brief stop with the Baltimore Ravens, and now has options for community-based ventures. The Watsons are expecting twins in April, growing their family to seven children.
“Everybody has an expiration date, and I probably knew this was going to be my last,” Watson said. “Your body just doesn’t recover like it did, and we wanted a place to settle down as a family.”
In his final regular-season game against Carolina, a 33-14 loss for the Saints, Watson had two catches for 29 yards. He was one-of-seven tight ends in NFL history to have a career with a longevity of 15 years, and has 531 career catches. On the season, Watson has 400 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s about reinventing yourself and accepting different challenges each year -- whether you’re playing 80 percent of the snaps or 40 percent of the snaps,” Watson said. “There’s playing through different injuries and having a great support system through that. I have a lot of people praying for me. I’m not good enough to play 15 years, but God gave me the opportunity to be in the league that long.”
He then took one of his final walks through the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and his son, Isaiah Watson, stood by his side.
Isaiah was hand-in-hand with his father through a post game prayer at the 50-yard-line, walking through the bowels of the stadium and in a busy locker room with a horde of media interviewing players. He sported a No. 82 jersey on his back, and rather than it reading “WATSON” like his father, Isaiah’s read “MY HERO.”
For Watson, who said he hopes to leave a legacy as a family-oriented player, it was a vivid representation of what lay next in retirement. Watson had the immediate task surrounding him, then Isaiah — by patting his father’s arm and looking over at the media’s recording devices, both in fascination and to make sure the questions were OK — symbolized what Watson would have to look forward to.
Watson will also be able to further his endeavors in writing and community service. He is the author of two books, one on social justice and the other focused on fatherhood.
Those are all aspects of life he hopes to leave with his teammates and those Watson influences.
“He holds himself as a family man and a man of God,” Saints’ running back Mark Ingram said. “You can’t replace a man like that in the locker room. He’s just very encouraging and inspirational. He’s had a great, long and successful career.”
Added Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who recognized Watson in his Monday press conference: “He spoke to our team last year in one of the most compelling talks that we’ve ever had. We hope to get him back a lot more now that he’s got some more free time coming up after this season.”
Now, back to where it all started: between the hedges.
Watson played one season at Duke, then transferred to Georgia. His season of sitting out due to transfer rules was under Jim Donnan.
From then on, it was history as Watson experienced the opening years of Mark Richt’s career in Athens. Ironically enough, each side of that player-coach relationship announced his retirement from football in the same week.
“It was always about playing good football, but also being somebody of good character,” Watson said, reflecting on his days of playing for Richt. He credits that quality to his success in the NFL. “We were representative outside of the game and in the community, and those things were emphasized when I was there.”
At Georgia, Watson recorded 852 yards and seven touchdowns. They certainly weren’t eye-popping stats, but it was enough to be a first-round draftee and an eventual Super Bowl champion with New England. He gives credit to his days in Athens, along with seeing tight end counterparts like Randy McMichael make it to the NFL.
“You were taught about being tough,” Watson said. “You have to have a skill set, study and all of that, but guys last because they’re tough. At Georgia, we learned how to be resilient and keep fighting.”
Back in New Orleans, the No. 82 locker will soon be cleared out, and the Saints’ players flanking him will lose his mentorship. At age 38, Watson was a father figure to his younger teammates, but a new chapter begins.
So, when his teammates had a chance to reflect, a chill appeared. One of sadness to see a friend leave, but also one of respect.
“All of us have grown as men through him,” Ingram said.
