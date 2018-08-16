The Georgia Bulldogs’ Class of 2019 grows to 19 thanks to this defensive line commit

Three-star defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell committed to Georgia on Thursday. The 6-3, 209-pound Mitchell was reportedly also interested in Vanderbilt and Virginia, per 247Sports.
A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Mitchell is ranked as the 15th best player in Tennessee and the 24th-best defensive tackle per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Mitchell gives Georgia 19 commits in the Class of 2019. Mitchell is the third defensive tackle commit in next year’s class, joined by five-star Travon Walker and three-star Tramel Walthour.
