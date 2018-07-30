Here’s how a new rule is influencing former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith’s holdout

At this point, former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith is only one of two first-round picks from the 2018 NFL Draft who has not signed. On Saturday, it was revealed why exactly the eighth overall pick is holding out.
The Chicago Tribune’s Rich Campbell reported Smith’s holdout concerns a new NFL rule. Under the NFL’s new guidelines, a player cannot initiate contact with his helmet, which could potentially be an issue for a defender such as Smith.
Per Campbell, Smith is holding out over language in his contract “whether Smith’s guaranteed money could be reclaimed by the team if he were to be suspended under the new NFL rule.”
“That’s part of it the issue,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy told Campbell.
Per Campbell’s report, Smith’s representatives have requested the Bears put a written assurance in the contract detailing they would not seek any of Smith’s guaranteed money if the rule led to his suspension.
On the other side, the Bears have attempted to assure his representatives “they would be reasonable in assessing disciplinary action by the league against Smith under the new rule, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.”
Smith and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold are the only first-round picks yet to sign. The Bears began their training camp on July 21.
Comments