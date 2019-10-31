Urban Meyer is rooting for this team when the Florida Gators play the Georgia Bulldogs

It’s a game giving the winner an inside track to the SEC East division title and spot in the SEC conference championship game.

It’s also an early playoff elimination game.

And in a move that should shock nobody, Urban Meyer is rooting for the Florida Gators when they play Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Meyer, who is a FOX Sports college analyst, previously was Florida’s head coach and posted a video to social media where he is pulling for the Gators this weekend.

“Go Gators,” Meyer said in the video posted to Instagram. “Beat those Dawgs.”

Meyer resigned as Ohio State’s head coach following last season’s Rose Bowl. Prior to his tenure with the Buckeyes, Meyer won two national championships in Gainesville with the Gators.

One of his assistants during his time at UF was current Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

Meyer went 5-1 against Georgia during his Florida stint.