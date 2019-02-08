‘We have what it takes’: Inside the GymDogs’ new motto that fuels renewed confidence

Ahead of Georgia’s home meet against Arkansas, Michelle Snead was searching for a gift to place in the GymDogs’ lockers to open before taking the floor. She’s in a unique situation because her daughter, Sydney Snead, is the team’s lone senior. It’s up to her mom to take control of the gift-giving as there weren’t other parents to collaborate with.
Prior to the season, Michelle had planned out gifts for each of the six home meets ahead of the NCAA regionals. But she saw an opening to introduce a timely keepsake when reading quotes from Courtney Kupets Carter’s press conference after Georgia posted a 197 against Iowa State. Georgia’s second-year head coach tagged the phrase “we have what it takes,” and Michelle wanted the gymnasts to see it in writing.
She thought there was no better way to do that than custom-made sweatshirts.
“I wanted to continue to build their confidence as this team gets better-and-better throughout the season,” said Snead’s mother, who makes trips to the home meets from North Carolina. “I wanted them to know this was true.”
They were placed in the gymnast’s lockers and wrapped like they were ready to be opened on Christmas morning. Once the GymDogs loosened the bow and saw the black sweatshirts with the newly implemented motto embossed in large font, there was a reaction that was similar to a holiday-like surprise.
You guys like them?” Michelle asked while worried about the team’s reception of the gift.
“Absolutely, it’s very impressive,” Snead responded. “It was kind of a motivator to see that in writing. We now have what it takes. That takes our confidence to a next level and that’s very helpful.”
That’s a motto that’s not only on a sweatshirt or tossed-around lightly in team meetings, but it’s something the GymDogs are using as a baseline for the season’s remainder. They entered the season with the tagline of “Whatever it Takes,” and the pop hit by Imagine Dragons will continue to blare through the arena before floor routine.
Now, it’s different as Georgia believes that it can compete among the best. The team sese just a small gap between itself and the elite programs, and the GymDogs believe they’re a step away from reaching that point. Four-of-five meets for Georgia are away from Stegeman Coliseum, and they expect improvement with energy-inducing meets looming against Missouri, No. 2 Florida and No. 5 LSU.
“We have some really good meets coming up (two pink meets, at Florida, at LSU and senior night),” junior all-around gymnast Rachel Dickson said. “At this point in the season, we find ourselves in a very good spot for tough teams. That’s why our schedule is very perfect.”
Georgia has taken a team-first approach throughout the season’s first half, but it realizes the need for individual improvement in order to boost the team score. So, Snead took the charge on that initiative and asks questions with the goal of significant shifts in mind: “Where on every event can you get half-a-tenth? Where can you be your very best?”
As the slate gets tougher, so do the internal expectations. Georgia was only the fourth team this season to notch a score as high as 197.450 this season.
Do the GymDogs have “what it takes” to beat it and be among the best?
“We’re going to top it for sure,” Snead said.
