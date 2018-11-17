Georgia gets an easy one over UMass

Georgia came out to pregame warmups with a higher-than-usual level of lightheartedness.
Mecole Hardman and Brian Herrien were dancing, plenty of conversations ensued with former running back Sony Michel and it looked like the Bulldogs were preparing for a friendly game in the backyard. That’s exactly what it was for Georgia against non-power UMass: A recreational cakewalk.
The first score came on a 49-yard touchdown run from Tyler Simmons on a jet sweep — his second score in two games. From then on, the only thing that didn’t go in Georgia’s favor was a muffed punt by returner Terry Godwin in a 66-27 win at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia recorded 66 points for the first time since 2014 vs. Troy.
“We outmanned those guys,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “We played hard and competed.”
It was big play, another and another. They were littered throughout the box score as Simmons followed it up with a 71-yard touchdown, then Mecole Hardman and even freshman James Cook — his first-career touchdown came on a 26-yard rush, then he followed it up with a 27-yard scamper in the fourth — got in on the fun.
Georgia collected 701 offensive yards (12 shy of the school record) and did most of its damage in the first half with 431 yards and 42 points. Its highest scoring total this season was 49 points against Middle Tennessee State, and the Bulldogs approached it by the intermission.
“We came out fast,” running back Elijah Holyfield said. “Once we starting executing from an early point, it’s hard to stop us. It was good that we started fast.”
UMass’ 27 points was the highest total allowed by the Bulldogs in a victory this season, but much of that success came when the starting unit was rested. Andy Isabella (219 yards, two touchdowns), the nation’s leading receiver, drew some gasps from the crowd on a 75-yard touchdown completion. Otherwise, Georgia did as it chose defensively and allowed for younger players to be impactful.
Eric Stokes, who received his first-career start, had a pass break-up. Freshman Adam Anderson heard his name frequently with three tackles and a half-sack.
