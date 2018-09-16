How Georgia’s time change affected team, atmosphere

Jeremiah Holloman woke up at 6 a.m. and went to the practice facility to practice catching balls with the help of a JUGS machine. There was no sense of sluggishness with the early wake-up call, instead it was a typical Saturday.
“I get up early in my daily routine,” the Georgia sophomore wide receiver said. “I will go out to get breakfast and stuff, get some practice and go about it with my team.”
Georgia announced Thursday a kickoff change from 7:15 p.m. to noon against Middle Tennessee due to the threat of Hurricane Florence.
Holloman had prepared for the possibility of an earlier start time and it paid off for him and his Bulldog teammates. Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) notched a 49-7 win over the Blue Raiders for its third win of the season. Holloman had a career-type afternoon with 90 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.
While Georgia was alert and ready against Middle Tennessee, the same couldn’t be said for the scene around Sanford Stadium. At 9:30 a.m., less than three hours before kickoff, Athens was seemingly barren.
Rather than people walking in hordes down East Campus Road, a main artery to the stadium, it was a single-file line with plenty of room to share. At Myers Quad, the epicenter tailgating for Georgia fans, about 20 tents — with plenty of green space — could be seen.
It looked like a flashback to a pregame scene for the five-loss Georgia team of 2016, but keep in mind, these Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the country. It wasn’t because Georgia fans didn’t want to support, but instead it was the dreaded noon start which seemed like punishment to some.
Georgia hadn’t had a noon kickoff since playing Georgia Tech in 2016, which was the last of four that season.
“It’s stupid,” said Caleb Cross, a Georgia fan in attendance, in a Twitter reply to The Telegraph. “We should be playing at 7 tonight.”
Downtown Athens becomes a hotspot on Saturdays for those touring the area, and many of the shops and restaurants had to make adjustments. Aside from the drawback of waking up early, the owners and managers didn’t mind the change.
A lot of Georgia fans had negative opinions and it showed before kickoff. Up to 15 minutes before Bulldogs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship sent his first touchback through the air, many of the seats surrounding the West End Zone area were vacant. And if you were sitting above the 200 section, it was a free-for-all for a while.
For those within game operations, a change didn’t affect them to a great extent. Georgia completes most of the needed work by Friday afternoon prior to kickoff. It was a full-force effort on Friday as 20-30 service vehicles were parked alongside the Sanford Stadium loading dock around 4 p.m.
The one issue, however, was the frequent calls from staffers expected to work the event. Matt Brachowski, a director in event management, hadn’t ever dealt with a weather rescheduling. The only postponement in his career came in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks with a game against Houston.
Brachowski’s phone was ringing frequently throughout the following days.
“Hey, is this right?” one would ask.
Yes, it was correct and Georgia fans showed up — although in a slightly lesser volume. A ticket could be purchased for as low as $14 on third-party ticketing sites and head coach Kirby Smart was worried about the potential of a light turnout.
But as he saw the Dawg Walk, Smart was relieved. Despite the uproar, it became OK for the fans too as they got their wish — a victory.
“It was awesome,” Smart said. “The fans were as loud-as-ever, and we had a great turnout despite the heat and climate to deal with.”
