Georgia’s Deandre Baker sends reminder to Gamecocks with interception

It took Deandre Baker only 47 seconds and five plays to tell South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel who he was.
Baker, named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press, took advantage of a hit by D’Andre Walker which derailed a pass and sent the ball toward the senior cornerback’s hands.
From there, it was green grass toward the end zone, where Baker would have scored if not for dropping the ball to the field before crossing the goal line. Baker had not only made up for a pass interference play earlier in the drive, but hushed a raucous Williams-Brice Stadium and reminded the Gamecock sideline of his accolades.
“They know who I am now,” Baker said as he walked off the field after Georgia’s 41-17 win and once more in a postgame news conference.
His motivation stems from Samuel’s midweek comment which indicated the Gamecock receiver was unsure of who Baker was – despite matching up with each other in Georgia’s 2016 win.
“Who?” said Samuel, who then said he hadn’t watched much film of Baker’s play at the time.
Baker ran into the end zone and galloped in front of the South Carolina student section.
The tap of the wrist. The ice. The veins. Welcome back.
“That made me proud,” said former Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, who started a ritual with the gesture after a game-winning turnover against Notre Dame in 2017, in a text message to The Telegraph. “He’s playing with that confidence and swag. I reminded him to play with it.”
It brings a large grin to Baker’s teammates faces when asked about the celebratory antics. After the comments that were floated, they believe it’s well-deserved.
“He was disrespected a lot this week,” Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said. “He’s a guy that not a lot talk about, but he’s a dog. He makes the big plays in big games.”
Samuel didn’t have the chance to be a catalyst on South Carolina’s opening drive, and that narrative never changed. He finished with 33 receiving yards on six receptions and his most-significant contribution was a 13-yard passing touchdown on a trick play.
South Carolina’s passing attack found success with Bryan Edwards (111 yards), who was mostly covered by Bulldog freshman Tyson Campbell. Campbell was beat on the pass play from Samuel and on a 44-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter on “lazy” coverage, according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
After Baker’s lockdown job was complete, the only Deebo he remembered was around in 1995. Before Baker was even born.
“He got hit by Craig, in the movie ‘Friday,’ ” Baker yelled to the cameras behind him.
Baker’s play would’ve been somewhat different without the help of a teammate. Baker, in the midst of excitement, dropped the ball inches in front of the goal line. Juwan Taylor picked up the fumble and was awarded the touchdown, after a scoring change, and saved Baker from the devastation.
“We recovered it, thank goodness,” Smart said. “I told him after the play that he dropped it … but I saw us recover it. I wasn’t thinking about it too much. I figured we were OK.”
Baker finished with six tackles and two pass break-ups, along with the interception. Entering the Bulldogs’ conference opener, the discussion was around Samuel and his versatile talents after an acrobatic touchdown to open the season and 250 yards in three games last season prior to injury.
But Baker was a big part of keeping Samuel mostly shut down.
“If he went to the bathroom,” Baker said. “I was going with him.”
