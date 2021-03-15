SEC
2021 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, channel guide
This week’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule.
All times p.m. and Eastern.
Thursday
5:10: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary’s (TruTV)
6:27: Drake vs. Wichita State (TBS)
8:40: Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State (TruTV)
9:57: UCLA vs. Michigan State (TBS)
Friday
12:15: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (CBS)
12:45: Colgate vs. Arkansas (TruTV)
1:15: Drexel vs. Illinois (TBS)
1:45: Utah State vs. Texas Tech (TNT)
3:00: Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State (CBS)
3:30: Hartford vs. Baylor (TruTV)
4:00: Georgia Tech vs. Loyola Chicago (TBS)
4:30: Oregon State vs. Tennessee (TNT)
6:25: Liberty vs. Oklahoma State (TBS)
7:10: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (CBS)
7:15: Cleveland State vs. Houston (TruTV)
7:25: North Texas vs. Purdue (TNT)
9:20: Rutgers vs. Clemson (TBS)
9:40: Syracuse vs. San Diego State (CBS)
9:50: Morehead State vs. West Virginia (TruTV)
9:57: Winthrop vs. Villanova (TNT)
Saturday
12:15: Georgetown vs. Colorado (CBS)
12:45: UNC Greensboro vs. Florida State (TruTV)
1:15: Eastern Washington vs. Kansas (TBS)
1:45: St. Bonaventure vs. LSU (TNT)
3:00: Michigan vs. Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern (CBS)
3:30: UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton (TruTV)
4:00: Iona vs. Alabama (TBS)
4:30: USC vs. Wichita State or Drake (TNT)
6:25: Grand Canyon vs. Iowa (TBS)
7:10: Maryland vs. UConn (CBS)
7:15: Ohio vs. Virginia (TruTV)
7:25: Missouri vs. Oklahoma (TNT)
9:20: Gonzaga vs. Appalachian State or Norfolk State (TBS)
9:40: BYU vs. Michigan State or UCLA (CBS)
9:50: Abilene Christian vs. Texas (TruTV)
9:57: VCU vs. Oregon (TNT)
Local channel guide
NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138
TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242
Note: Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be assigned after Friday’s games. Times and TV channels for Monday’s games will be announced after Saturday’s games.
