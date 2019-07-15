SEC

Running back Lamical Perine says ‘Florida might have the most bipolar fans.’

Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops the streak at The Swamp

Kentucky defeated Florida 27-16 Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to end a 31-game losing streak to the Gators. By
Up Next
Kentucky defeated Florida 27-16 Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to end a 31-game losing streak to the Gators. By

In addition to relaying a story about how he said no to Nick Saban and Alabama to stick with his commitment to the Florida Gators, senior running back Lamical Perine also was asked about UF fans during his trip to the 2019 SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday.

Read Next

“Honestly, Florida might have the most bipolar fans,” Perine told Gator Country. “When we’re winning games, everyone is happy. When we’re losing, everyone is getting bashed, from the coaches to the equipment guys, even kickers.”

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  