SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to take Media Days on the road. Here’s where it heads next.

Here’s where the nation’s top football recruits will play in college this season Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN.

SEC Media Days are turning into the NFL Draft.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced at the kickoff of this week’s event, held in Alabama, that the conference’s Media Days are hitting the road for 2020 and 2021.

The event is heading to Atlanta in 2020, while Nashville plays host in 2021, Sankey said at his introductory press conference Monday.

SEC Media Days has been held in the Birmingham, Alabama area every year except one since it’s inception in 1985. Last year, it was held in Atlanta. This year’s event is at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, a usual staple location for it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW