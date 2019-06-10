UNC’s run to the College World Series ends after Auburn scores 13 runs in an inning

North Carolina starting pitcher Joey Lancellotti (31) is surrounded by teammates Michael Busch (15), Danny Serretti, and Ike Freeman (8) as they wait on coach Mike Fox’s arrival at the mound during the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Lancellotti gave up four runs in the top of the first inning and was replaced by Connor Ollio. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Baseball is a funny game.

It can lift you up and crush you. One day a team can shut out an opponent, and the next day, that same opponent can score 13 runs in an inning and win by nearly double digits.

How well teams play in February, March and April – or in North Carolina’s case, May – rarely matter. If you have a bad day in the postseason, it can all come to an end.

That’s what happened to UNC in its super regional game against Auburn Monday afternoon. The Tigers scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning, and claimed a 14-7 victory over the Tar Heels to clinch a spot in the College World Series. A spot the Tar Heels’ hoped would be theirs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But now, the Tar Heels’ baseball season is over and instead of traveling to Omaha for the 12th time in program history, they’ll be staying home. UNC finishes the season 45-19.

It was a disappointing result to a postseason that started with so much promise.

The Tar Heels had won eight of their last nine games entering Monday’s contest. They won four consecutive games on their way to an ACC title. Then they won three consecutive games in the Chapel Hill regional to host a super regional.

And in Game 1, they led the Tigers 5-2 heading into the eighth inning.

But baseball happened, and the Tigers (38-26), who hadn’t made it to a College World Series since 1997, flipped the script.

The Tigers scored nine runs in the final two innings to win 11-7. The outcome was surprising because before that game, UNC’s bullpen had been its best unit. In the ACC tournament and regional, its bullpen had a 6-0 record, a 1.93 ERA and two saves.

Relief pitchers Joey Lancellotti, Austin Love and Hansen Butler were nearly unstoppable. Until Saturday.

The three relief pitchers gave up a combined eight earned runs on Saturday, which was more than they allowed in the previous seven games combined.

Love recovered in Game 2. He pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief to help the Tar Heels win 2-0 and force a Game 3.

But the trouble in Game 3 began immediately. UNC coach Mike Fox and his staff went with an unconventional approach and started Lancellotti, who was making his second start of the season.

Lancellotti, a sophomore, walked the first four batters he faced. Fox replaced Lancellotti with freshman RHP Connor Ollio. Ollio struggled too. So Fox replaced Ollio with Butler, a senior.

But it continued to get worse.

Butler allowed six runs, only one earned, and was replaced before recording an out.

When the 49-minute half-inning was finally over, the Tar Heels had gone through four pitchers, threw 65 pitches, faced 18 batters, allowed nine hits, walked five batters, committed an error and allowed 13 runs, all before they even got a chance to bat.

Monday’s game was sold-out. But by the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Tar Heels trailing by nine, there were half as much fans there as there were when it started.

Aaron Sabato, UNC’s talented freshman, finished the game 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI’s. UNC junior second baseman Ashton McGee was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI’s.

But no matter what they did, whether it was scoring three runs in the fourth, or loading the bases in the eighth, the 13-run hole proved to be too much.