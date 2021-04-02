Shannon Ryan: Porter Moser built Loyola into a revered midmajor. He made the right choice in accepting the Oklahoma job.

CHICAGO — After Loyola Chicago stunned college basketball with a joyous, upset-riddled run to the 2018 Final Four, coach Porter Moser was considered a coach on the rise.

Of course, offers came flooding in for supposedly better jobs, including an especially tempting one from St. John’s.

He repeated his mantra — “Don’t run from happiness” — in explaining the decision to remain at Loyola.

Of course, happiness can be found in more than one location. Sometimes, a new challenge in a new place also can bring joy.

Moser made a smart and respectable decision Friday, accepting the head coaching job at Oklahoma, according to sources — a job that opened when Lon Kruger recently retired after a decade at the school.

Maroon and gold scarves became the hottest fashion trend in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, as he guided Loyola to the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this season. He rebuilt a program with a storied but old tradition into a revered and relevant midmajor program over the last decade.

He provided Loyola fans with their greatest memories, maybe ever.

He owes them nothing else.

Moser deserves to find new happiness.

The Energizer Bunny of coaches, Moser brings charisma, coaching chops and credibility to Oklahoma. He just won’t have the nun at this job. Moser’s contract is a six-year deal, according to reports.

For Moser, the move likely was about far more than money.

It’s a logical step. This is a chance to prove himself in a power conference without the frustrations that come with a midmajor job.

Unlike the Missouri Valley Conference, which typically earns only one NCAA Tournament bid as an automatic qualifier, the Big 12 receives multiple bids. He doesn’t have to beat Kansas every season to get into the NCAA Tournament at Oklahoma.

He won’t have to stress about assembling a strong nonconference schedule. At Loyola, the better the Ramblers became, the more Power Five programs ducked him.

Resources will be robust at Oklahoma. He’ll have a supportive athletic director in Joe Castiglione.

He’ll be in the spotlight, but with the focus mainly on football, he won’t have the pressure of other jobs, such as Indiana. His Midwest roots should help him break into the recruiting turf, but he’ll need to prove his ability to bring in talent at the Big 12 level.

It makes sense for Moser to move on.

The Naperville native — and avid Cubs fan — embraced competing in Chicago. His daughter plays basketball at Loyola, and his three younger sons who live with him and his wife in Wilmette sit together at almost every game.

Moser, who played at Creighton, didn’t start out as a hot-shot coach.

He coached at Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State, where he was fired after four seasons. He worked as an assistant under coach Rick Majerus at St. Louis from 2007-11, which he has called formative to his coaching success at Loyola.

Chicago, longing for a college team to revitalize itself, was quick to get behind the Ramblers as Moser elevated them to a new stature.

Loyola will have strong replacement candidates too.

Assistant coach Drew Valentine, who started on Tom Izzo’s Michigan State staff and whose brother Denzel plays for the Chicago Bulls, would be a popular pick among the current players and recruits. He was tagged as Loyola’s “defensive coordinator,” and the Ramblers had the top-rated defense in the nation for much of the season.

Roger Powell, the former Illinois forward from 2001-05, would be a strong choice too. He has worked an assistant at Valparaiso, Vanderbilt and currently Gonzaga, a favorite to win the national title.

If Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson return for an extra season of eligibility, Moser’s replacement will have a cozy transition. Even if they leave, the next Loyola coach is left with young talent and the brand recognition Moser built that certainly helps on the recruiting trail.

According to sources, Moser was in talks with Marquette, which went with Shaka Smart from Texas, and DePaul, which hired former Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield and didn’t have the resources to compete for Moser.

It still will be hard to imagine the Loyola sideline without Moser ripping off his jacket or crouched in a defensive stance.

After every win in the NCAA Tournament during the 2018 run, Moser pumped his fist and clapped his hands together like smashing cymbals.

After Oregon State eliminated Loyola from the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, Moser walked off the Bankers Life Fieldhouse court in Indianapolis, waving to appreciative Ramblers fans.

It turned out it was his goodbye. Their cheers likely will continue for the coach who delivered their happiest memories.